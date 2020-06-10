Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-10-2020

By Dave Turley | June 10, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 11:05 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through early Sunday. Temps will be slightly cooler but we keep chances for rain and storms. Cristobal is now post-tropical over Lake Superior and is moving quickly to the NNE at 30mph.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-92.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 72-78.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 84-92.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night wil be mostly cloodu with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

