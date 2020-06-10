Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-10-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through early Sunday. Temps will be slightly cooler but we keep chances for rain and storms. Cristobal is now post-tropical over Lake Superior and is moving quickly to the NNE at 30mph.