Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-10-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A cold front will stall over the area Thursday into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through early Sunday. Temps will be slightly cooler but we keep chances for rain and storms. Cristobal is now post-tropical over Lake Superior and is moving quickly to the NNE at 30mph.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-92.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 72-78.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 84-92.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night wil be mostly cloodu with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
