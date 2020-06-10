Georgia Southern University preparing for students to return in the Fall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University will welcome back students this Fall. But preparations have already begun to make the campuses as safe as possible.
Dr. Kyle Marrero says the way they deliver education will change, but the commitment to deliver it will not.
The look of classrooms at Georgia Southern will be vastly different this Fall. Dr. Kyle Marrero says they’d put plenty of planning in to bring students back to campus for in-class courses.
“Our students, coming in, clearly want that face to face environment in the classroom,” he said.
He says they'll move some classes into bigger rooms to give professors and students adequate social distance. In other cases they may split a class on different days of the week to spread student numbers. They're also asking faculty to still use some virtual learning.
“We’re asking them to innovate, to be flexible, understand the curriculum they’re delivering to make sure it gets to those requirements and student-learning outcomes.”
He says everyone must adapt for at least this academic year. But he believes the commitment to quality learning doesn’t change.
“Faculty will work with them. They’ll have staff support. The beauty of our campuses in Savannah, Statesboro, and Hinesville all those will be the same.”
Classes begin August 17.
