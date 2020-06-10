Graham campaign shifts focus to November showdown with Harrison after GOP Primary win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham and his team said they will celebrate Tuesday's primary victory for a little bit and then get right back to work for the November election.
Tuesday evening, the Associated Press called the GOP Senate primary race for the incumbent less than an hour after polls closed.
Sen. Graham released a message on his social media accounts after his primary victory.
He said, “We’re going to have a real contest in the fall. How do you say safe and prosperous? That’s the big issue. There is going to be a real difference in opinion on how to do that.”
We were able to speak with the other candidates who fell short in their upset bids. All three men congratulated the Senator on his primary win.
Duke Buckner shared this statement via text:
Michael LaPierre who appears will finish second in the race sent this statement via email:
Joe Reynolds said via a phone interview Tuesday evening, "No complaints it was one of the best things I've done in my life. The team i had was terrific. I'll always look back on it with pride."
Communications Director for Team Graham T.W. Arrighi said hundreds of volunteers across the state helped Sen. Graham secure the nomination, "We'll keep sprinting. Senator Graham also believes we sprint through the tape in every race you run. We'll enjoy this for 24 hours and go on to the general."
Democratic Candidate Jaime Harrison said in a statement:
