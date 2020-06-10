Jasper Co. has new coroner for first time in decades

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County has a new coroner for the first time in decades.
Now Coroner-Elect Willie Aiken beat out incumbent Martin Sauls by over a thousand votes.
Aiken carried 52 percent of the vote Tuesday night.
We spoke with the Coroner-Elect who says he wants to be transparent and educate the community about the job, and more.
“I believe it was time for a change. I believe that the corner position should be more proactive than reactive and I just want to thank the citizens of Jasper County for giving me the opportunity to to try to make a difference," said Aiken.
Aiken says he’s also excited to be the first African-American coroner for the county and is thankful of the people who came out to support him.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.