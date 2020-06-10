McIntosh County coalition works to preserve historic building

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia lawmakers will soon look at a bill involving historic sites around the state. Some McIntosh County residents are now speaking out against the bill, saying it doesn’t protect historic structures.
An important piece of Georgia history sits right off Highway 17 in Darien. The Butler Island Plantation, one of the largest plantations in the south.
It’s the site of the largest sale of enslaved Africans happened. The sale, known as The Weeping Time, was held in the late 1850s.
Now, some McIntosh County residents are worried the historic land is at risk.
House Bill 906 will head to the Georgia Senate next week for approval. The bill would allow any heritage land or structure in Georgia to be sold to a private entity, up to 15 acres. This includes the Butler Island Plantation.
A coalition, put together to save the property, says they have reason to believe a developer is interested in the property.
Coalition members say the land needs to be preserved in honor of their ancestors who lived on this plantation.
Griffin Lotson, who serves on the City of Darien’s planning and zoning board, says the bill could open the door to many historic sites in the state being ruined.
“It’s the history that’s deeply embedded in America’s history," Lotson says. "So why get rid of it? That would...wow, that’s almost sacrilegious.”
Darien’s attorney says the City has a 50-year lease agreement with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on the property. He says if this bill were to pass and a developer was interested in buying the land, it would still need the approval of DNR and the City, a process that could take up to 18 months.
The coalition is still needing signatures on their petition. Click here to sign.
