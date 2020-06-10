Playground improvements nearly complete at J.F. Gregory Park

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Many families in Richmond Hill are anxious to get their kids back out to the playground at J.F. Gregory Park. The $1125,000 park improvements are just about wrapped up, but park officials are putting the finishing touches on it.
The lock may still be on the gate at J.F. Gregory Park, but it's only a matter of weeks before kids and families will be able to enjoy the new renovations.
The highly anticipated renovations approved by the city of Richmond Hill, funded by SPLOST, include, a wheelchair accessible merry go round, shade covers that protect the playground equipment from overheating and rubber surfacing among other changes.
The renovations were designed to accommodate kids with special needs and park officials exceeded that and then some.
Park and Tree director for the city says the renovations took about three months, but in the end, it will be well worth the wait.
"That's the big holdup right now. We just put some fresh sod around the edge area and with all the rain, we're just trying to get that sod settled in and established. We're just holding off, so we don't tear it up, but the playground equipment is all finished and we're doing a little touch up work and we'll be ready to go sometime before the end of the month,” Director Harvey Lashley said.
Lashley says they hope to have it completed and host a grand opening by June 22.
