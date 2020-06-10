RBC Heritage will host top 5 players in the world

Johnson is ranked 5th on the Official World Golf Rankings. The South Carolina native joined Team RBC in 2018, and competed at the RBC Heritage that year for the first time since 2009. He secured three PGA TOUR victories in 2018, including the RBC Canadian Open. Johnson has earned 20 victories on the PGA TOUR since leaving Coastal Carolina University in 2007, and was named 2016 PGA TOUR Player of the Year. He entered the final round of the 2019 RBC Heritage with a one-stroke lead but finished the day behind champion C.T. Pan.