RBC Heritage will host top 5 players in the world

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC – The Heritage Classic Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational and charitable initiatives to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality throughout South Carolina, is proud to announce the first commitments to the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Rory McIlroy heads up a stellar list of PGA TOUR professionals that will compete in South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event. This year’s “RETURN TO GOLF” event is being held June 18-21, 2020 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Top ranked Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Team RBC ambassador Dustin Johnson will be competing for a chance to take home a plaid jacket.
McIlroy is the #1 ranked player on the Official World Golf Rankings. The Irishman has not competed at Harbour Town since 2009, when he was just 19-years-old. He has 18 career wins on the PGA TOUR and nine international victories. He has played in six events during the 2020 season, earning a win at the 2020’s WGC-HSBC Champions and 5 additional top ten finishes.
Rahm is ranked 2nd on the Official World Golf Rankings. The Spaniard joined the PGA TOUR after graduating from Arizona State University and now calls Scottsdale home. He has carded three wins on the PGA TOUR, including the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, and has six international victories. The 25-year-old is making his first start at the RBC Heritage.
Koepka is ranked 3rd on the Official World Golf Rankings. The West Palm Beach, Florida native has earned seven wins on the PGA TOUR, including back to back US Open and PGA Championship victories. He has also carded seven international wins. He attended Florida State University before turning pro in 2021 and will be making his first start at the RBC Heritage.
Thomas is ranked 4th on the Official World Golf Rankings and is #2 on the FedExCup rankings. The Louisville, Kentucky native has earned 12 wins on the PGA TOUR including two victories during the 2020 season. In 2017, he won the PGA Championship and was named FedExCup Champion. The 27-year-old will be competing at Harbour Town for the third time.
Johnson is ranked 5th on the Official World Golf Rankings. The South Carolina native joined Team RBC in 2018, and competed at the RBC Heritage that year for the first time since 2009. He secured three PGA TOUR victories in 2018, including the RBC Canadian Open. Johnson has earned 20 victories on the PGA TOUR since leaving Coastal Carolina University in 2007, and was named 2016 PGA TOUR Player of the Year. He entered the final round of the 2019 RBC Heritage with a one-stroke lead but finished the day behind champion C.T. Pan.