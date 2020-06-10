Savannah SCORE to offer webinar series for nonprofit executives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As local business slowed due to the coronavirus, the business mentors at Savannah SCORE became busier than ever.
The retired executives at SCORE have been working virtually since the pandemic began, offering small business owners expertise on reducing expenses, changing business plans, whatever they have to do to get up and running again.
Now, they are turning their attention to nonprofit organizations.
SCORE will offer a free, five-part webinar series for nonprofit executives with ideas on how to reverse the situation many are in with donations down and grants almost impossible to get at the moment.
The Lunch and Learn series will utilize Zoom sessions and focus on different challenges facing nonprofits, including fundraising strategies, new tools for the current time, and re-engaging members.
Savannah SCORE chapter chair Michael Siegel thinks anyone leading a local nonprofit can get something out of any or all of the sessions.
“We hope two things,” said Siegel. “e hope some lights go on, where we will teach people tools and techniques that they may not have been aware of that will help them address what they are facing. And, of course, it’s not just these five titles, our folks have a wide variety of experience. And then, hopefully, they will reach out to us as clients. We have a number of wonderful folks. We are working with Hospice Savannah, we are working with Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center. We’re working with Ambucs, a lot of good organizations, we’re partnering with Goodwill. And we have a great relationship with the United Way. So. we are establishing ourselves in that role. So, tools and techniques, best practices in the webinars, and then hopefully, a personal one-to-one relationship with our mentoring team and organization afterwards.”
Through fortunate timing, SCORE just happened to put together a board of nonprofit experts six months before the pandemi. They will run the webinars that are designed to bring a general business approach to nonprofits.
“Anybody who works in nonprofit, especially in leadership, are wonderful people,” Siegel said. “Big hearts, and try to do good. But they sometimes need help in regard to management skills, financial management, some of the other things our team brings to the folks that need the assistance. We have a phrase that we use - ‘you can do good and still do well.'’ So, you have to keep the doors open, otherwise, you can’t do the good work you’ve devoted yourself to. So, that’s what our team is focusing on is helping people not just survive but thrive as we come through this time.”
