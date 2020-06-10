South Carolina health officials see rise in COVID-19 cases

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state health officials urged the public to wear masks and continue to social distance as the state slowly reopens on Wednesday during a COVID-19 update.
As of Wednesday, the state has 528 new cases of COVID-19 and seven people have died from the virus.
That brings South Carolina’s total number of cases to over 15,000.
“Today I am more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before," said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
State health officials in South Carolina say they’ve seen the highest daily number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
They're urging the public to wear masks in public and social distance.
“We’re all eager to return to our normal lives or what our new normal would be, but it will take us that much longer to get there if we don’t stop the virus today," said Dr. Bell.
The state says increased testing data has allowed them to better identify hotspots for the virus.
But they also say many people are not social distancing, avoiding group gatherings, and using masks.
“Whether it’s about wearing masks or wearing, keeping the s social distance, staying out of confined places, avoiding crowds. It’s just a question of being respectful of your fellow citizens and that is the only way we will stop this virus short of a vaccine," said Governor Henry McMaster.
Governor Henry McMaster says they are extending the State of Emergency but must accelerate the state’s economy.
“The thing to do. We have to let people work. People have to be able to go and work for a living to support their families, to support their children, to pay the bills, to keep the lights on, to save for college and all of those thousands of things. You simply cannot stop that indefinitely.”
Governor McMaster also says they will not be requiring restaurants and places of business to wear masks but it’s up to people to determine precautions they follow.
