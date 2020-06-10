Wednesday: A few afternoon downpours are in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky it is, once again, warm and humid this morning. Patchy dense fog is possible through 8:30 a.m. or so, but there is only a slight chance of rain this morning.
The temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon. Temps peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and early evening.
Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans - alerts can be found in the WTOC Weather App.
A weak cold front approaches our area early Thursday; increasing the chance of rain through the rest of the work-week and into the weekend. The chance of rain peaks in the afternoon and early evening each day. Slightly drier air may, finally, build in early next week.
It remains warm and humid.
Have a great day,
Cutter
