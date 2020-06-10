Who’s your everyday hero?

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Each Wednesday here at WTOC we take time to highlight "Everyday Heroes" that are going above and beyond right here in our own backyard.
This Wednesday, we took to the streets to find out who your “Everyday Hero” is, and as it turns out luckily, there’s no short supply of them.
It’s a simple question.
“So when I say Everyday Hero, what comes to mind?”
The answers:
“What comes to mind for everyday hero, I would probably say my father,” said John Herndon.
Everything from dads.
“Probably my father (is my hero),” said Casey Martin.
To faith leaders.
“My everyday hero would be my pastor,” said Emil Kemp.
And yes.
“Can we use animals,” asked Addi Chambers
Even animals.
That was the case for 10-year-old Addi, who says her hero is her mom’s emotional support animal. A dog named Stella.
And truth be told Addi made a good argument.
“Because they can help people whenever they’re down just as much as people,” said Chambers.
But of course even heroes aren't perfect.
“She’s a little diva because she likes to lay on pillows,” Chambers jokingly added.
As for Addi’s grandmother Cynthia, her Everyday Hero is actual “heroes.”
The workers at her mother’s senior living home.
“I just can’t say enough about what a wonderful job they’ve done with my mother with Alzheimers.”
And then there’s Raymond Perez. His hero?
“My wife. My wife definitely,” said Perez.
I know what you’re thinking, safe answer when your wife is in arms reach of you. But for Perez that’s not the reason why.
“She’s been making masks. Masks for people, for free too.”
Including for everyone at his logistics factory. And on a personal note.
“She’s saved me in any way a person can be saved in so many different ways.”
So thank you to all those everyday heroes.
The dads pushing us on the swing.
The ones there to hold our hand on the tough days.
And those who encourage our sense of wonder.
Our Everyday Heroes that we certainly need, every day.
