Candidates facing runoff election for Sen. Jack Hill’s seat

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Voters have narrowed the field of state senator candidates who want to succeed longtime Senator Jack Hill who passed away in April.
Two of those candidates now qualify for two runoff elections.
The two remaining candidates in the state senate race say they'll keep the same messages as they ask for people's support in two more votes.
Voters from Effingham to Tattnall, and counties in between, went to the polls Tuesday to choose a new state senator. Physician Scott Bohlke and accountant Billy Hickman collected the most votes from the crowded field and now face off against each other.
Both agreed the sudden and abbreviated campaign felt different due to the pandemic.
“A lot of word of mouth because we couldn’t reach all the people like we could in previous times, going to churches,” said candidate Scott Bohlke.
Both said they heard the voters about the issues, even if through calls, emails, and social media. They hope they get more of a chance to interact with voters this time.
“We’ll be able to be more active now because of the coronavirus loosening up. People will be more out and about and we’ll be more out and about too,” said candidate Billy Hickman.
The pair will actually square off two more times. In July, they meet in the special election runoff to see who fills Senator Hill’s unexpired term to the end of the year.
The other runoff comes in August to see who’ll be the GOP nominee on the November ballot to serve the district from 2021 to 2022.
