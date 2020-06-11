Coastal Health District watching local cases of COVID-19 closely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s shelter in place order for those at high risk for illness due to COVID-19 is set to expire June 12 at midnight.
Health officials are warning you to still use caution.
Although the rate of transmission for COVID-19 is relatively low in our area, officials with the Coastal Health District say there is still community spread happening which means those over 65 and with underlying health conditions are at high risk and should be careful.
“Just because something is permissible does not necessarily mean that you need to go and do it,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director for the Coastal Health District. “We still have the ability to make wise decisions and to exercise personal responsibility.”
Dr. Davis says it’s important to remember that anywhere from 20-50 percent of the population could be asymptomatic so it’s critical we take responsibility for our actions not just for our own health, but others too. While he knows social distancing can be hard especially after all this time, it’s not time to relax. He says not only is the virus still here in our area, but in the last 24 hours Chatham County had one of the largest single day increases at 21 reported cases.
“We had a pretty significant number of new cases reported,” said Dr. Davis. “But again that’s just a single day. It could be that the lab batched two days worth of tests and got them all at the same time, but the flip side of that is that we are entering the window where we might expect to see an increase from the Memorial Day activities and the protest demonstration.”
Dr. Davis says he knows reopening is important, but we must be safe while doing it. He still encourages you to wear a mask, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands.
As of 3 p.m., June 11, there have been 1,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of the Coastal Health District and 41 deaths since the pandemic started, according to the Coastal Health District.
Cases by county in the Coastal Health District:
- Bryan: 83 cases, 5 deaths
- Camden: 70 cases, 1 death
- Chatham: 584 cases, 29 deaths
- Effingham: 84 cases, 1 death
- Glynn: 172 cases, 2 death
- Liberty: 86 cases, 1 death
- Long: 19 cases, 1 death
- McIntosh: 16 cases, 1 death
