Coastal Health District watching local cases of COVID-19 closely

Dr. Davis says it’s important to remember that anywhere from 20-50 percent of the population could be asymptomatic so it’s critical we take responsibility for our actions not just for our own health, but others too. While he knows social distancing can be hard especially after all this time, it’s not time to relax. He says not only is the virus still here in our area, but in the last 24 hours Chatham County had one of the largest single day increases at 21 reported cases.