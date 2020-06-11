Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 6-11-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A cold front will stall over the area into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through by early Sunday. Temps will be slightly cooler but we keep slight chances for rain and storms. The Hurricane Center gives a tropical wave a 10% chance of development as it moves into the Windward Islands by Friday.