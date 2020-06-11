Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 6-11-2020

By Dave Turley | June 11, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 10:48 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A cold front will stall over the area into Friday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. Another cold front moves through by early Sunday. Temps will be slightly cooler but we keep slight chances for rain and storms. The Hurricane Center gives a tropical wave a 10% chance of development as it moves into the Windward Islands by Friday.

Today will become mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

