Good News: Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy goes virtual

“We’re talking about self esteem and self confidence, of course, but making choices. We’ve talked about the pandemic, we’ve talked about the protests and the riots that have gone on. We’ve also talked about domestic violence because unfortunately, that’s been a part of the pandemic because everyone’s been locked together. So, I’m hoping we give them the tools to continue throughout their lives, to not only make it through the pandemic to some sort of normal life again, but to make it throughout their careers to become effective leaders throughout their communities, their churches, their schools, their careers. So, that’s what we’re trying to do. We still have our same mission, we’re just doing it a lot differently this year.”