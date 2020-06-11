Gun, drug investigation sparked by social media posts

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Statesboro say a post to social media put them on the trail of what they say was a serious bust of guns and drugs.
Statesboro's police chief says his officers' efforts to head off potential violence led to multiple charges against multiple people.
Police say they went to The Vault apartments on Tuesday to check out a threatening post on social media. They say when they got to the apartment they smelled marijuana and called for a search warrant.
They charged Exavier Byrd, Jashaad Calhoun, Sareen Harris, and Alonza Littles with Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime and more.
“They went on a fact-finding mission to see if this was just kids playing around or if there was a legitimate threat behind this. Based on what they uncovered, there was some legitimacy of that threat,” Chief Broadhead.
The chief would not identify the target of the threat. Byrd, Calhoun, and Littles also face a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Those suspects remain in jail.
