Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after mobile home hit with gunfire

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots-fired incident in Varnville.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. Thursday to a reported shooting incident that occurred on Mill Pond Road.
Deputies found property damage to a mobile home caused by gun shots. At this time, no one was reported to have been hit by the bullets.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office through the following options: (803) 914-2200, Toll Free Tip Line: (866) 942-1120, Email: sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org or in person. Callers may remain anonymous.
