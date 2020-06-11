Health officials concerned following increase of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials voiced their concerns on Wednesday after announcing 528 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths in South Carolina.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 15,759, and those who have died to 575, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“I am more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before,” said Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC during a press conference this afternoon. “Your community might not be a hotspot today, but there should be no mistake that COVID-19 transmission is still high.”
According to Bell, state health officials have seen some of the highest daily numbers since the pandemic began.
She urged South Carolinians to wear a mask in public and to stay physically distant from one another.
“Those two precautions, masks and social distancing, are how we stop this virus,” Bell said.
She said it was obvious that some people are not following the social distancing guidelines and were not wearing masks. Bell said that she’s seen lots of activity of gatherings with no social distancing and very rare use of masks, so the numbers that the state is seeing are not unexpected.
“What we're seeing is a sort of slightly ongoing upward trend,” she said. “There are lots of activities going on now. They're not only the protests, but there are behaviors in lots of communities where people do not appear to be paying attention to social distancing.”
Bell advised that gatherings of a large number of people can occur, but stressed it should be involving a mask and an attempt to keep a distance from other people.
DHEC officials said they are continuing to work towards the goal of testing 2% of the population every month, a goal which was achieved and exceeded last month.
Gov. Henry McMaster said he has no intention to close businesses in light of the increase of positive cases and said it was a question of individual responsibility and not closing businesses down which will stop the virus.
“If closing all the businesses was the answer, then the places that have done that would would be doing great, but they’re not,” the governor said. “That’s not the answer.”
You can watch the full press conference here.
Deaths reported on Wednesday included five elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and 2 middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.
The latest data from DHEC shows that 80% of patients have recovered from the virus, while 20% remain ill.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,809 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,608 are in use, which is a 73.03% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC.
“Of the 7,608 inpatient beds currently used, 513 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” state health officials said on Wednesday.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
DHEC officials say they report positive cases and deaths based on county of residence as that information is provided, and that information could fluctuate if the case or death was found later to be from another area.
“Sometimes, during follow-up investigations, it’s determined an individual was the resident of another county or a different state,” state health officials said. “Our map is updated to reflect these changes.”
As of yesterday, a total of 261,377 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 4,078 and the percent positive was 12.9%.
The number of new cases reported on Wednesday, June 10 by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Anderson (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (19), Berkeley (11), Charleston (37), Cherokee (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (7), Fairfield (3), Florence (3), Georgetown (8), Greenville (145), Greenwood (1), Horry (79), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (6), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (27), Marlboro (4), Newberry (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (14), Richland (66), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (15), Williamsburg (1), York (22)
State health officials said as restrictions are reduced by reopenings and South Carolinians return to their workplaces and participate in recreational activities that might involve crowds, DHEC continues to urge everyone to be vigilant in practicing social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
This reminder comes amid public health experts’ concerns over the recent rise in COVID-19 data trends in South Carolina, according to a statement by DHEC.
“The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks. When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”
Health officials said as expected, part of the increase in COVID-19 cases is likely a result of increased testing efforts across the state.
“But other factors, including gatherings at which people fail to practice safety measures, could be in play as well,” DHEC officials said."There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community."
To reduce the spread, everyone should take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
“The more that South Carolinians take these necessary steps every day to reduce exposures, the more we can expect to see data trends begin to decrease, telling us that COVID-19 transmission is slowing across the state,” DHEC officials said.
