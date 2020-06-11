Hilton Head Regional has not seen increase in COVID-19 cases

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina officials are worried about the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, but hospitals in the Lowcountry say they are not necessarily seeing that trend.
In Beaufort County, 66 new cases have been reported since last week. However, local hospitals say they are not seeing the severe cases they were seeing a few weeks ago.
The cases being confirmed seem to be focused in Beaufort rather than Bluffton or Hilton Head.
Right now, Beaufort Memorial Hospital is reporting an overall increase in COVID-19 cases, including inpatient and outpatient cases. Meanwhile Hilton Head Regional said they currently don’t have any COVID-19 cases in their care.
“We are obviously watching what’s going on statewide, nationally, and locally very closely. The good news is we have not seen a spike in hospitalizations. Patient needing to be hospitalized. In our two hospitals. Which is great. That said, we are ready. We’ve been ready for a couple of months,” HHI Regional CEO Jeremy Clark said.
The hospital say they aren’t sure if cases are just milder in the Lowcountry or if people are staying home while they are sick and riding it out. But they are taking every precaution in their building no matter what.
Hilton Head hospital officials say they have started doing things like elective surgeries again. But they say they can stop that at any time if they feel there is a need.
