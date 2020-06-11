Indians, Cameron getting to know each other

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) -Like many high school teams in Georgia, today is day four of conditioning workouts for the Vidalia football program.
Players and coaches will tell you it’s these days when teams are built.
“These are the times that people don’t really see where we put in all the work and come closer and to know each other,” says Vidalia junior quarterback Bryce Davis.
For the Indians, that relationship building is more important than ever. For new head coach Jason Cameron, this week has been the first time he’s gotten to interact with his team face to face.
“The day I was supposed to start in Vidalia was the day everything shut down,” Cameron laughs.
So while most teams are behind physically, the Indians are also playing catch up on getting to know each other.
The players are figuring out Cameron.
“He’s up. He’s up. He’s up," says senior wide receiver Antravion Williams. "He’s got a high tone. I like his style.”
And player to coach.
“These kids have come in here for four days and busted their butts,” Cameron notes.
Over the past few months, the team met like many with Zoom or a daily text message. But Cameron says that’s what has him most excited for over the last week: finally getting interaction that isn’t virtual.
“Since we’ve started, that’s what I’ve valued most," Cameron says. "Just the laughs and the jokes and just getting to know who these kids truly are.”
Cameron and the Indians will admit they’re behind where they’d like to be, but they’re determined to not be strangers very much longer.
“I think everybody’s really buying in to it," says Davis.
