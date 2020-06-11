Kemp signs new executive order amid COVID-19 pandemic

Drinking and eating: Effective June 16, in restaurants and dining rooms, there will be no party maximum for the number of people who can sit together. There will no longer be a limit on the number of patrons allowed per square foot. Workers at restaurants, dining rooms, banquet facilities, private event facilities and private reception venues are only required to wear face coverings when they are interacting with patrons. A bar can now have 50 people or 35 percent of total listed fire capacity, whichever is greater. For salad bars and buffets, a worker can use cafeteria-style service to serve patrons or the establishment can provide hand sanitizer, install a sneeze guard, enforce social distancing and regularly replace shared utensils to allow patron self-service.