Man shot, killed on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night on St. Helena Island.
It happened just before 10 p.m. on Reunion Road. Sheriff's Office deputies and EMS arrived and found 43-year-old Lawerence Burgess deceased in the yard of a residence from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses at the scene told deputies that bullets were fired from a passing vehicle. They said bullets also struck vehicles parked in the yard.
Investigators continue to interview witnesses and hope to have a vehicle description to release to media.
Anyone who has information regarding this shooting incident is urged to contact Lance Corporal Robert Byrd 843-255-3429, or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.