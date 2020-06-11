McLaws Monument in Savannah’s Forsyth Park vandalized overnight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The monument to Lafayette McLaws, which stands in front of the Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park, was vandalized overnight.
A white hood was placed on top of the bust, and a black fist spray-painted on the text of the monument.
Lafayette McLaws was a major general in the Confederate Army during the Civil War, and died in Savannah on July 24th, 1897, according to the monument.
In Georgia, lawmakers passed a law in 2019 to protect all state statues and monuments. It makes it illegal to deface, abuse, or remove monuments on state-owned property. This law includes the protection of Confederate monuments as well.
WTOC is making calls to the City of Savannah and will update this story.
