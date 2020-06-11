Motel on Tybee goes retro

“Everyone says living on Tybee Time, and that’s what we want to encourage our guests to do and give them a great place to experience Tybee in that setting, but the level of service they get will be a little more accelerated,” said Jones. “I’ve had conversations with at least three locals that say, ‘oh yeah, I know that property, we used to do dive and dash.’ I guess that was a thing before the fence was put up. You would just come and after going to the beach, you’d just hop in the pool and get out of there too quick to get caught.”