Proposed tax increase goes to the statehouse, increasing hotel-motel tax to 8% in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will cost you a little more to stay in a hotel or short term vacation rental in Savannah.
That’s if city council gets their way. A resolution to increase the hotel-motel tax now heads to Georgia lawmakers.
The City of Savannah’s current hotel-motel tax is 6 percent, and council members just approved it to now be 8 percent.
Georgia lawmakers will now have to approve it and then it has to get signed by Governor Brian Kemp.
It’s important to note that this tax is only paid by people who rent a hotel, motel, inn or short-term accommodation in the city. If you’re a local spending the night in a hotel, you will see this tax as well.
The City expects to collect about 17 million in 2020, which will then go to different areas: the City’s general fund, Visit Savannah and the Savannah Convention Center.
City leaders say Georgia lawmakers will only approve this tax proposal if some of it also goes to tourism related projects.
“14.7 percent of total revenues would go to the tourism development bucket, which the city has 100 percent control over," said Bret Bell, Savannah’s Chief Operating Officer.
The City has chosen four projects that will get funded by this tax - the Canal District, waterfront improvements, the Tide to Town Urban Trail System and Bay Street improvements.
