Savannah city council to allow public comments during virtual meetings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council is gearing up for its first meeting of June.
City leaders are expected to conduct the meeting virtually, but there is a new way that the public can join in on the conversation.
During a normal city council meeting, someone who wanted to speak on an agenda item would be able to sign up ahead of time and then speak at the podium in front of council members. But due to social distancing and not being able to conduct meetings in person, the city says it has been difficult trying to figure out how to allow public commenting. They’ve tried asking people to send in their comments, which were then presented in front of city council members. They also started allowing people to come to City Hall where they set up a computer and then allowed people to join the Zoom meeting.
But at this Thursday’s meeting, the city will try a new way to add the public without them leaving their homes. City leaders say those interested in speaking on a certain agenda item can submit a form through the city’s website. A moderator will then be in touch to help connect those who want to speak during the meeting.
"We will see how this goes. We will continue to modify. Hopefully, we will have live meetings again soon, but this is what we plan to do for now," said Bret Bell, Chief Operating Officer for Savannah.
To submit a form, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.