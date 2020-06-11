Savannah city council to allow public comments during virtual meetings

During a normal city council meeting, someone who wanted to speak on an agenda item would be able to sign up ahead of time and then speak at the podium in front of council members. But due to social distancing and not being able to conduct meetings in person, the city says it has been difficult trying to figure out how to allow public commenting. They’ve tried asking people to send in their comments, which were then presented in front of city council members. They also started allowing people to come to City Hall where they set up a computer and then allowed people to join the Zoom meeting.