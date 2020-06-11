Savannah police chief provides crime statistics update during council workshop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter provided an update on crime around the city to Savannah City Council on Thursday during council workshop.
Chief Minter said it’s troubling to see an increase in the city’s homicides. The total is 18, which includes a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.
Chief Minter presented more data to the council, which also showed an increase in rapes, and commercial and residential robberies.
There are seven areas that have seen decreases, one of them being shoplifting. Chief Minter believes the shelter-in-place order was a factor in an almost 50 percent drop.
Overall, he said violent crime has gone down 5 percent, saying it’s been awhile since the city has seen a decrease. Property crimes have also gone down 23 percent.
Chief Minter made it a point to say that gun violence continues to be an issue. Seventy-six percent of this year’s homicides involved African-American men. Minter said none were related to domestic violence.
“For those homicides, we believe...either have a victim or a suspect that maybe gang affiliated. So that gives you a breakdown of what we’re dealing with with our homicides,” Chief Minter said.
The chief also gave an update on staffing at the department. Right now, SPD has 513 officers, with 25 in training, which is considered fully staffed.
