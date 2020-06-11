Local charter school creates new program to focus on social justice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, one local school in our area is taking action.
They want to address these conversation head on with students and encourage them to take action.
Susie King Taylor Community School is looking to address some big issues with their middle school students. They are creating a brand new program to focus on social justice.
“Of course as a public school we can’t tell students what to think, we can’t have a political leaning, but we can challenge them to think and to challenge the status quo and to do research and not just accept whatever is out there for mass consumption as truth,” said SKTCS Director Dr. Latrisha Chattin.
It’s something the school has been working on for years, but with the recent deaths of unarmed African Americans they felt this was the time to offer the program for their middle schoolers.
“So social justice isn’t a big foreign idea for us, it is very personal because a lot of our students have challenges at home that we don’t want them to have growing up," said Dr. Chattin. "We don’t have when they’re adults we want to be able to figure that out for them now and to partner with community agencies to do so.”
The school’s namesake, Susie King Taylor, demonstrated service and sacrifice, something the charter school tries to instill in their more than 300 K-7th grade students.
Lessons for the middle school students will be based off Georgia state standards while also addressing access, equity, rights and participation. As a project based school students will also have a service learning project.
“We all are looking for a way to do something and just be better and we’re very hopeful that this community project for our students will allow them an action plan and a way to be able to use that energy in a positive way,” explained Dr. Latrisha Chattin.
Susie King Taylor Community School’s first day is set for August 10, but they are still planning their reopening strategy with hopes to back to in person classes this fall when the Social Justice Academy is set to roll out.
