Teenager shot, killed on Staley Avenue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday evening on Staley Avenue.
Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to the 900 block of Staley Avenue for the report of a shooting. Officers located a vehicle damaged by gunfire.
Inside the vehicle was shooting victim Latanya Williams, 17, who sustained gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.
A second victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle before officers’ arrival. The 27-year-old man received a minor injury is listed in stable condition, according to the police department.
The police department states it does not believe this was a random shooting.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward. More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed here: http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm.
