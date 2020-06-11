Thursday: Spotty downpours will soak a few communities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. It is humid this morning and isolated showers have dampened a few inland roads.
A few more showers are possible through the morning commute, but rain remains spotty.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon and are forecast to peak around 90° early in the afternoon before scattered rain and storms fire-up this afternoon. A couple storm may produce especially heavy rain and gusty winds. Keep an eye to the sky if you have afternoon plans. An even greater shot at rain enters the forecast Friday as a cold front nearly stalls over the area.
Some of the rain Friday may be especially heavy. The front may try to move south this weekend, allowing slightly drier air to filter in.
We’ll be watching a potential drying trend. But, for now, plan on warm and humid weather with scattered daily storms through the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
