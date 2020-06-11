Two people injured in shooting in parking lot near Coligny Beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot near Coligny Beach on Wednesday.
One of the victims was a teenager.
“That never happens in the area mostly. It’s a good, safe place to be," said Richard Hornos who works on the beach.
What started as an altercation between a group of local teenagers and out-of-state teenagers turned violent in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
“At least one gun was produced by each of the two groups," said Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
A 21-year-old woman and teenage male were shot.
“Witnesses reported multiple shots, and upwards of 10.”
A young man involved drove the injured young woman to the hospital. His driving caught police attention, and soon he was in a high-speed chase with deputies.
“It could’ve been in upwards of 140 miles on the Highway 278 which is a, even at 12:30, there is traffic out there.”
When deputies found the young man at the hospital he was detained. As for those involved in the shooting.
“At this time nobody has been charged but again it’s under investigation.”
One local man who works nearby says Coligny Beach is normally highly patrolled
“It’s normal to see police cars around to check it out, but I don’t think I’ve heard anything badly recently," said Hornos.
He says despite this incident he’s sure Coligny Beach is still safe and this, was a random incident.
“That thing is happening once in 1 million probably.”
Police say they are already making a lot of progress on the investigation, and expect results soon.
