AgSouth Farm Credit helping farmers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Farmers in Georgia and South Carolina who use one credit union will see money in the mail.
Talk to farmers about COVID-19 and many will tell you its hurt them more in the marketplace than out in the field. They say it makes working together even more important, including how you bank.
Shawn Page would compare 2020 to a rollercoaster, except coasters go back up again. He says COVID-19 has created havoc when it comes to ordered parts and equipment. But it’s mainly created uncertainty with crop prices.
“The price is down the way they are. You don’t know if they’re going to come back up or go down further. // You figure “this is what I’m going to make. But if the price was better, I’d be doing alright,” said farmer Shawn Page.
His family’s been members of AgSouth Farm Credit for three generations. AgSouth’s board of directors voted to disperse $8 million to members in Georgia and South Carolina to help farmers deal with the costs and losses of the pandemic.
“We felt that it was an appropriate time to return that to our customers, particularly when there are unknowns out there on the horizon,” said AgSouth CEO Pat Calhoun.
That’s on top of the $39 million they’d already dispersed in the spring. Shawn says that money helps cover some bills and stay in business.
“We depend on them to help us make a crop. They know we’re struggling and they’re willing to help us? That means a lot to me,” said Page.
Shawn says the amount from AgSouth won’t move him to another tax bracket, but it gives him the confidence to go forward.
