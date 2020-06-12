Beaufort County School District providing meals to students through June

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Kids are out of school and the pandemic has made it more difficult for some of them to access meals during this crucial time.
A bus was filled with hundreds of meals that will help feed the children of Beaufort County all weekend. “We go above and beyond for our kids. Because we want to make sure everybody gets a meal.” Beaufort County is making some changes to its food distribution. “We are now able to serve summer meals throughout all the way till school starts.”
The program is being expanded to serve meals seven days a week. “Now, because of the USDA waiver, we are able to deliver basically for seven days. Monday Wednesdays and Fridays.”
The USDA funded program is providing 22,000 meals a week to students across Beaufort County. “On an average day I deliver 215 meals. So, today on Friday we double up for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, so I have 600 and… 45? 650 lunches today.”
The bus drivers who drop the meals off say the kids are grateful not only for the meals, but for the daily interaction with someone from school.
“Now they have me to see you know the bus drivers providing meals for them.”
“We love it. Nothing else to say but we love it.”
Drive-up sites for meal pick-ups June 8-30 during the summer will be Coosa Elementary, St. Helena Elementary, Battery Creek High, Whale Branch Middle and Bluffton Middle. Meals may be picked up at these sites from 9 a.m. until noon.
Bus routes will remain unchanged and can be viewed on the school district’s website at this link: http://beaufortschools.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=170925&pageId=23614099
