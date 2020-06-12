Chatham County Commissioners looking for answers after issues during Tuesday’s elections

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners want to know what happened with Tuesday’s election and are looking for answers.
The board chair said November has to be better than what we saw.
Currently the Board of Elections has counted about 10,000 of the absentee ballots - that’s a third of what was turned in.
They are also still waiting for 18 precincts to return results from Tuesdays election.
Commissioner Helen Stone wanted to hear from the board on what happened and how they will work to prevent it from happening again.
Chairman Al Scott says that’s something they can address after all the votes have been counted.
“I’m sure that they have a running list of everything that went wrong and they will have a plan to address it and I have nothing but patience and sympathy for them and wish them the very best. I’m just glad it’s them and not me," Scott said.
Board of Election officials say they will continue to count votes over the next several days until every vote is counted.
