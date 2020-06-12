Coastal Health District gives update on Chatham County COVID-19 cases

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners got an update on COVID-19 cases in the county Friday.
Leaders from the Coastal Health District explained that Thursday was one of the highest days with 21 new cases reported, but Friday the county added just 10.
CEMA leaders explained since the beginning there have been more than 18,000 tests in the county.
While health officials admit our area has faired well with about 40 cases per 100,000 people, county leaders say we still need to take this virus serious and act accordingly.
“It is still a very prevalent threat for us throughout the community and we want to make sure that the community is aware that this is still a prevalent threat and that we are taking it seriously," said CEMA Director Dennis Jones.
They ask you to continue social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands.
