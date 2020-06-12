Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-12-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Chatham and Beaufort and coastal Jasper counties until 6pm. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A stationary front remains over the area into Monday. This will keep our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.