Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-12-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and may produce locally heavy rain. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Chatham and Beaufort and coastal Jasper counties until 6pm. Rain chances quickly decrease after sunset. A stationary front remains over the area into Monday. This will keep our rain chances and cool our temps a few degrees. The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
Today will be mostly cloudy with 70% chance for showers and storms. Rain may be locally heavy and street flooding is possible. Highs 82-84.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 69-73.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 70.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
