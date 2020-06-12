Friday Forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy and muggy this morning with scattered showers dotting the area. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70. Scattered showers are likely through the morning commute.
New scattered showers and storms develop later this morning and persist through the afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for a few spots; heavy rain is likely and street flooding is possible. The stormiest weather is expected between 2 and 8 p.m. A gusty storm, or two, are also possible.
Temperatures peak in the 80s this afternoon. A chance of rain lingers into the weekend. The greatest chance of rain shifts south of Savannah Saturday afternoon and even further south Sunday.
Temperatures will remain warm, but drier-feeling air may filter in this weekend; persisting into next week.
Enjoy your weekend,
Cutter
