Garden City police officer thanked on birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big thank you for a familiar face in Garden City.
Living Hope Community Fellowship held a drive by birthday for Garden City Police Officer Barbara O’Neal.
She is part of their security staff and besides countless hours of help, she hasn’t taken a paycheck from Living Hope since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so important to us because Barbara takes care of us. She does not see color here; our ministry is mostly minorities. She sees character, she sees Christ. We have a full staff of security officers, but Barbara is a Hope Hero," said Taqwaa Saleem.
Advanced Patrol Officer O’Neal has 19 years with Garden City PD. Chief Ballard was out there waving and celebrating as well.
Living Hope has been a long time partner with the Garden City Police Department.
