Heavy downpours more likely Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Numerous showers and storms, some with heavy rain, will develop Friday morning and persist through the afternoon.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Bryan, Effingham, Chatham, Hampton, Jasper, and Beaufort counties until 6 p.m.
A couple of storms will be capable of producing rainfall rates between 2 and 3 inches-per-hour; heavy enough to flood streets if it falls over a poorly drained area. Examples would be Victory Drive near Daffin Park; East Broad at Henry; Godley Station in Pooler, Benton Boulevard in Pooler, etc. If you come upon a road that is flooded, please turn around.
In addition to heavy rain, a couple of storms may also produce gusty winds and vivid lightning. But, the risk of organized severe weather remains low.
While rain will begin earlier than the past several days, it may also wind down earlier in the evening. Some forecast models indicate that rain will weaken and move southwest of the Savannah Metro area as early as 4 to 5 p.m.
Keep an eye on the WTOC Weather App if you have a long commute through a flood-prone area or have outdoor plans.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.