$5K reward being offered in murder of former Ft. Benning sergeant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A reward is now being offered for information in the January 2019 murder of a retired Fort Benning sergeant.
Police have still not been able to identify a suspect in his case.
Family members said they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the gunman who killed Henderson Darrisaw January 27, 2019.
A Columbus native, Henderson served in the United States Army for seven years, performing two tours of duty according to his mother. He retired from Fort Benning.
The investigation has determined that a party was taking place at the residence where about 30 people had gathered to celebrate a birthday. Police say a fight involving Darrisaw broke out, before he was shot multiple times. Of those 30 people, police say none are cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information on Darrisaw’s murder is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-225-4374.
