Lifeguards warn of man o’ war sighting on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Lifeguards are sending out a warning to beachgoers.
A Portuguese man o’ war was spotted on Tybee Beach. Lifeguards say if you are on the beach and see one, please leave it alone and contact a lifeguard or the Tybee Island Fire Department. They say if you get stung by one, clean the area with vinegar and then apply a warm pad/towel or warm water across the area.
Tybee officials say man-o-wars look like a bag floating on the water. Its tentacle pieces can still be active for days after the man-o-war dies. They say it’s a very intense sting and pain can last for a few hours.
So far, Tybee Lifeguards say they have only seen one wash ashore. However, sightings have recently been reported on several South Carolina beaches.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.