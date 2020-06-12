Savannah Mayor weighs in on new executive order

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Restrictions on bars and restaurants are getting looser in Georgia.
That was part of Governor Brian Kemp’s latest executive order.
Starting next Tuesday, restaurants will no longer have a party maximum of people who can sit together, and there also won’t be a limit on the number of customers per square foot. Bars will also be able to have 50 people inside, up from 25.
“For those who want to do it, have at it. Again, at some point you just, you know, be free. But on the other end of it, sometimes there are consequences to acting in manners that are not safe," said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
Since the state allowed restaurants and non-essential businesses to open back up, Mayor Johnson has spearheaded the Savannah Safe Pledge initiative, which called for businesses to require and encourage the use of masks and reduce occupancy in common spaces to follow CDC social distancing guidelines, among other things. Mayor Johnson says he believes the new executive order leaves a risk of spreading COVID-19 and people need to take steps on their own to protect themselves and others.
“We are still in the middle of a pandemic, we still need to open very slowly and very gradually, we need to understand that people need to social distance, people need to wear face coverings, people need to wash their hands, they need to exercise safe practices. Until the guidance from the health professionals change, that’s where I am," said Mayor Johnson.
Even when the new guidelines go into effect next week, a Savannah Police spokesperson says the Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit will still be out at least educating business owners and patrons about safe health practices to avoid spreading the virus.
