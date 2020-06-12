Savannah Police investigate overnight shooting on Porter Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight shooting is under investigation in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Porter Street around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they located an adult victim with a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.
Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. If you have any information regarding this shooting incident, please contact Savannah PD or Crimestoppers.
