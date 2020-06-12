SC reaches new record high with 770 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, 5 additional deaths

"As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The percent positive graphs show trends in the percent of cases of COVID-19 relative to the number of molecular tests performed during the last 28 and 14 days, respectively. The percent positive is the number of individual people that tested positive (770 as of June 11) divided by the number of individuals tested (5,357 as of June 11) by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories, then multiplied by 100 (14.4% for June 11).