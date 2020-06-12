Street flooding reported in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are numerous reports of street flooding in Savannah.
Estimated rainfall is over two inches in the Savannah area in the last three hours.
WTOC crews have located flooded intersections at 41st and Hopkins, Lincoln and Waldberg. There are reports of flooding along Habersham and Abercorn Street.
Chatham Emergency Management Agency is reminding drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”
If you have pictures of street flooding or heavy rainfall in your area, please share your pictures and/or video below:
