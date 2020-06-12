Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Statesboro Habitat for Humanity store

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A thrift store in Statesboro that helps give people new homes and new lives needs help themselves. Someone took $20,000 in equipment that they desperately need.
In the midst of the excitement for Habitat for Humanity to reopen their “ReStore” in Statesboro, they realized somebody had stolen the two trailers they used to pick up donations around the community, and that’s definitely a setback.
Customers come and go and some bring small donations. But the enclosed trailer and custom flat trailer that Habitat's used to collect bigger donations disappeared two weekends ago.
Habitat’s director says what hurts most is they would have loaned it to anyone to use for a day.
“They thought they needed it worse than us, and knowing all the good we do, it’s just so so frustrating,” said Executive Director Kathy Jenkins.
She figures both got turned around and sold or taken apart and sold for scrap.
They have the GoFundMe link on their Facebook page. In the meantime, other local non-profits are letting them use their trailers as much as possible.
