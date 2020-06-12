Top golfers in finalized RBC Heritage field

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The field is set for the RBC Heritage next week on Hilton Head Island.
The rescheduled PGA Tour event is one of the first events now on the schedule, meaning many top golfers will descend upon the Lowcountry as the sports world gets back into the swing of things.
Top ranked Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Team RBC ambassador Dustin Johnson will be competing for a chance to take home a plaid jacket.
McIlroy is the #1 ranked player on the Official World Golf Rankings. The Irishman has not competed at Harbour Town since 2009, when he was just 19-years-old.
Some other notable names are Bubba Watson, Jordan Speith, Rickie Fowler and Savannah’s own Brian Harman. Please click here to see the complete field finalized at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The RBC Heritage will tee off on Thursday, June 18. Reminder, no fans will be allowed at the event as part of the COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.