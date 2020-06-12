With more large gathering allowed in Ga., some popular Savannah events start planning for fall

Organizers say they have several plans in place, so they’re ready to accommodate whatever the state health guidelines may be at the time. The festival’s main event is always the Taste of Savannah. Organizers say the biggest change you will see this year is the way you purchase your food items. In the past, a festivalgoer would purchase tickets and then redeem those tickets. In hopes of remaining contactless, the festival plans to use special bracelets this year. Tickets will be uploaded to the bracelets and then all they’ll have to do is scan their bracelets at the booths.