With more large gathering allowed in Ga., some popular Savannah events start planning for fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With more large gatherings allowed to take place soon in Georgia, some popular events are beginning to look towards the fall.
With large gatherings being banned due to COVID-19, the city had to stop giving out event permits. Throughout the last few weeks, they have been able to allow small parties to get together. But festivals and other events are expected to make a comeback soon.
Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism are beginning to hear from event organizers.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s latest executive order says starting on June 16, gatherings must be limited to 50 people unless they are able to be 6 feet apart. Because of this, the Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism cannot issue permits for events larger than that right now. However, the Director of Special Events for the City of Savannah, Susan Broker, says they are having discussions with some of their “legacy event” organizers about the future. These are the events that take place in Savannah every year, like the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.
Broker says, at this time, several legacy events have made it known that they plan to hold their events this year. One of those being the Savannah Food & Wine Festival. Organizers for the festival recently announced that they plan to hold their week of events beginning on Nov. 9, and they do plan to take precautions against COVID-19. The official dates are Nov. 9-15, 2020.
Organizers say they have several plans in place, so they’re ready to accommodate whatever the state health guidelines may be at the time. The festival’s main event is always the Taste of Savannah. Organizers say the biggest change you will see this year is the way you purchase your food items. In the past, a festivalgoer would purchase tickets and then redeem those tickets. In hopes of remaining contactless, the festival plans to use special bracelets this year. Tickets will be uploaded to the bracelets and then all they’ll have to do is scan their bracelets at the booths.
The Savannah Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon & 5K are also expected to return this year.
