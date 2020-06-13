Attic fire displaces 6 people in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Six people have been displaced after a fire started in the attic of their house.
It happened in the 600 block of West 39th Street just after midnight Saturday.
When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic.
Five residents escaped on their own, but a sixth resident climbed out of a second story window and onto the roof. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the victim.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire.
No one was injured.
