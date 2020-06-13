Below-average temperatures last for a few days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are a few isolated downpours out there this afternoon, mainly south of I-16. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s for folks that didn't see rain today. Warm weather extends into the evening with a few isolated showers sticking around.
Tybee Tides: 2.9' 9:28PM I 7.4' 3:23AM I 2.1' 9:55AM
Sunday morning starts out with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. The first half of the day will be mostly dry with isolated showers developing after lunchtime, lasting into the evening. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.
Coastal showers are possible late Sunday into Monday morning, meaning there could be some damp roads for our Monday morning commute. Temperatures start out in the upper 60s with highs in the lower 80s.
Scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible each afternoon this week. Temperatures begin to climb back into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday with lower 90s back with us by the weekend.
Tropics:
The Atlantic Basin, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean are all relatively calm this weekend. Thankfully, tropical cyclone development isn't expected over the next five days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
